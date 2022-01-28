News in Brief for the Costa Blanca North area in Alicante province

Helping hand SOCIAL SERVICES in Altea allocated €1.080 million last year in direct aid, services and programmes to counteract the pandemic’s effects on the local economy. The same department also assisted 70 women who were victims of gender violence, half of whom had applied for help for the first time.

Ford’s future AS time began to run out, Ford Europe in Cologne and the works committee at the Almussafes (Valencia) plant reached agreement regarding the medium-term survival of the factory that provides 31,000 direct and indirect jobs. The deal will now be passed on to Detroit for a definitive decision.

Happy campers DENIA councillors approved a 50,000-square metre caravan park and campsite in the Les Deveses area between the Les Marines road and the CV-723 at the last plenary session. With a built area of 3,000 square metres area, the site will accommodate 100 caravans, 130 tents and 20 cabins.

SUMA office FINESTRAT, Relleu, Orxeta and Sella residents no longer need to pay local taxes in Villajoyosa now that the Diputacion provincial council has opened an office in Finestrat. The new premises are close to collaborating banks and there are fewer parking problems, said Finestrat mayor Juan Francisco Perez Lorca.

Voucher plea BENIDORM shop and business-owners asked the town hall to repeat its subsidised shopping voucher scheme. Of all the initiatives introduced to offset the Covid pandemic’s economic effects, the €10 vouchers with a €20 purchasing power was the most successful, with a €6 million impact on the local economy.