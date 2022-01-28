Morocco to reopen its airspace in February

By
Chris King
-
0
Morocco to reopen its airspace in February
Morocco to reopen its airspace in February. image: twitter

The Moroccan government has announced that its airspace will reopen on February 7

This Thursday, January 27, the Government of Morocco announced the reopening of its airspace. It has been closed since November 29, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Flights to and from the Maghreb country are scheduled to start again on February 7.

In their statement, the Government urged citizens to continue to respect the precautionary measures taken by the country’s authorities to fight the spread of Covid-19. They also called on citizens to receive the third booster dose of vaccine against the virus.

Health experts in the country have indicated this week that Morocco had probably already reached the peak of infections caused by the Omicron variant last week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In the past 24 hours, Morocco has registered a total of 5,560 infections from Covid-19, and 33 deaths. There is a positivity rate that has reached 22.2%, in a country where, out of a total of 36 million inhabitants, more than 23 million Moroccans are immunised with the two doses of the vaccine, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here