The Moroccan government has announced that its airspace will reopen on February 7



This Thursday, January 27, the Government of Morocco announced the reopening of its airspace. It has been closed since November 29, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Flights to and from the Maghreb country are scheduled to start again on February 7.

According to the Moroccan Executive in a statement, the decision has been made in accordance with the recommendations of the scientific and technical committee. The same source explained that this committee is studying the measures that will be implemented at border posts, as well as the conditions that passengers must meet, which “will be announced later”.

In their statement, the Government urged citizens to continue to respect the precautionary measures taken by the country’s authorities to fight the spread of Covid-19. They also called on citizens to receive the third booster dose of vaccine against the virus.

Health experts in the country have indicated this week that Morocco had probably already reached the peak of infections caused by the Omicron variant last week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the past 24 hours, Morocco has registered a total of 5,560 infections from Covid-19, and 33 deaths. There is a positivity rate that has reached 22.2%, in a country where, out of a total of 36 million inhabitants, more than 23 million Moroccans are immunised with the two doses of the vaccine, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.