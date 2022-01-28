Mijas adds a new vaccination day without appointment

By
Chris King
-
0
Mijas adds a new vaccination day without appointment
Mijas adds a new vaccination day without appointment. Image: Wikimedia

There will be a vaccination point in Las Lagunas this Saturday 29, without the need for an appointment

The Andalucian health authorities, in their effort to get the whole of the community vaccinated against coronavirus, continue to offer its citizens easier ways to receive the injections.

One of these instances comes tomorrow, Saturday, January 28. Anybody wanting to get inocculated can do so, without the need for a prior appointment. A vaccination facility will be set up in Cortijo Don Elias, in the Las Lagunas district of Mijas municipality, with all the necessary health protocols in place.

Vaccinations will be available from 11am to 2pm, and then again in the afternoon, from 3pm to 6pm. People over 12 years of age, pending the first or second dose can attend this vaccination. Also, citizens aged over 30 who require their third booster jab can be catered for.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Finally, all those aged over 18, who have previously been vaccinated with the Janssen or AstraZeneca vaccines can get their next jab. The authorities point out that children under 15 must be accompanied by their mother, father, or guardian, to receive the dose.

The health authorities have requested that all those intending to visit the facility should use maximum collaboration and respect for the current security measures that are requested, as reported by mijascomunicacion.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here