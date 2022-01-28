There will be a vaccination point in Las Lagunas this Saturday 29, without the need for an appointment



The Andalucian health authorities, in their effort to get the whole of the community vaccinated against coronavirus, continue to offer its citizens easier ways to receive the injections.

One of these instances comes tomorrow, Saturday, January 28. Anybody wanting to get inocculated can do so, without the need for a prior appointment. A vaccination facility will be set up in Cortijo Don Elias, in the Las Lagunas district of Mijas municipality, with all the necessary health protocols in place.

Vaccinations will be available from 11am to 2pm, and then again in the afternoon, from 3pm to 6pm. People over 12 years of age, pending the first or second dose can attend this vaccination. Also, citizens aged over 30 who require their third booster jab can be catered for.

Finally, all those aged over 18, who have previously been vaccinated with the Janssen or AstraZeneca vaccines can get their next jab. The authorities point out that children under 15 must be accompanied by their mother, father, or guardian, to receive the dose.

The health authorities have requested that all those intending to visit the facility should use maximum collaboration and respect for the current security measures that are requested, as reported by mijascomunicacion.com.

