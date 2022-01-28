Menorca man who secretly filmed women in bathrooms at hospital to face prison

A man who secretly filmed women in changing rooms and bathrooms at the hospital where he worked in Menorca could face ten years in prison.

The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands is to judge a man for 95 offenses of discovery and revelation of secrets after he secretly filmed various people in changing rooms and bathrooms at the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Menorca over the course of three years, taking advantage of his job in the Intensive Care Unit.

He could face ten years in prison and another ten years of professional disqualification, along with fines of up to 21,000 euros. He will also be required to pay more than 195,000 euros to the victims in compensation. Even so, the public prosecutor stated that he suffered from a voyeuristic disorder, with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The incidents occurred between 2016 and 2018. During this time, with the apparent objective of discovering the victims’ secrets and violating their privacy, he placed cameras in the female changing rooms and bathrooms of the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital where he worked.

The accused used two mobile phones and strategically placed them on top of the lockers in the changing tooms or in the bins of the bathrooms. He also put the phone inside a cardboard box wrapped in black plastic, managing to secretly record 67 female health workers without their consent various times. He even managed to film up to nine visiting family members of patients.

The man was also able to make a copy of a set of keys to gain access to the female changing room whenever he liked.

Furthermore, the accused placed his telephone in the guest bathroom of his home. He managed to film 11 people in this way, one of whom was underage. He also used his phone to record his neighbours in the swimming pool.

On another occasion, when he was sitting in the back of a car, he asked his friend – the driver – if he could look for some photos on his phone. He found a video in which his friend was engaging in sexual relations with a woman (filmed consensually, in this case), and he took the opportunity to film sequences of the video from his own phone.

