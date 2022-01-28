Man United interest speaks Liverpool move for Porto winger

Liverpool have a made a move for Porto winger Luis Diaz, the Colombian attracting interest from other clubs including Tottenham Hotspurs.

The club is looking to push the transfer through quickly in a deal that could cost £50 million, with £37.5 million payable up front and up to £12.5 million dependent on his performance the club.

According to the PA news agency, the 25-year-old Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.

There remain a significant number of hurdles to overcome with the Tottenham linked player, not least that the player is currently preparing to play for Colombia against Peru on Friday evening.

Liverpool are flying a team out to Argentina, where Colombia’s next scheduled match is on Tuesday, to try and expedite the deal. Due to the limited time available getting the required medical done may be problematic.

Should the move for the Port winger come off, the club remain cautious about that prospect, it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer. This is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.

