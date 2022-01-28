LOVE is in the air at A.R.C.H. the Alhaurin rescue centre for horses as The Sound Bytes are holding a cabaret evening of love songs for St Valentine’s.

It will take place on the evening of Friday February 11 at the Alhaurin Golf Clubhouse (Alhaurin el Grande) in order to raise much needed funds for A.R.C.H (the Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses).

The cabaret will start at 7.30pm but for those who would like a meal in addition to the show, orders for food will be taken from 5.30pm to 6.00pm.

Menu / food orders and table bookings should be made to the restaurant direct by emailing them at [email protected] and the cost of the meal should be paid to the restaurant on the night.

Tickets (for the cabaret only) are priced at €10 and are available from Cristina’s paper shop or the ARCH charity shop, both located in Alhaurin el Grande.

This talented group of singers will be performing beautiful love songs, old and new, slow and upbeat, as befits the most romantic time of the year, and everyone will be warmly welcomed.

Lively dance music will be on offer after the cabaret, so you can help all of the food to settle.

ARCH was founded in 2009 to help horses, ponies, and donkeys. Nearly all rescued equines come through Seprona (the Nature Protection Service) which is run by the Guardia Civil

Most of the animals have been confiscated from their owners or found abandoned. Once they have been fully rehabilitated and brought back to full health the main goal is to find them a permanent home.

The charity is run by volunteers and relies solely on donations and events to continue their never-ending work so find out more at https://www.horserescuespain.org.

