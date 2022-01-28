Local PSOE party will vote in favour of Benidorm’s 2022 Budget

COUNCILLORS from the PSOE socialist party will approve Benidorm town hall’s 2022 Budget.

The pact was announced on January 28 after Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez (Partido Popular) agreed to nine PSOE proposals.  These include increasing allocations for social spending, more football pitches and rehabilitating the increasingly ramshackle bus station.

PSOE spokesman Ruben Martinez explained that his party had offered support in putting through the 2022 Budget although strictly speaking this was not necessary as the Partido Popular has an overall majority on the town council.

