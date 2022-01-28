Bystanders form human chain to rescue bus passengers after bridge collapses

Early Friday morning a two lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh (USA) prompting people to form a human chain to help rescue those trapped in a bus dangling over the edge.

The rescuers formed a chain nearly 46 metres long to reach the bus.

Only minor injuries were reported with no fatalities, according to authorities, who also said they were flying drones to make sure no one is under any collapsed sections.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down just before 7 a.m.

City officials said the collapse caused a gas leak but the gas has since been shut off.

Darryl Jones, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief, said that three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones has confirmed.

The collapse came on the day President Joe Biden was due in town to push for support for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which also includes bridge maintenance.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

The statement said: “Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse.

“The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”

The timing of the bridge collapse may help to garner support for the bill, as it will bring together those touched by the news that others were brave enough to form a human chain to rescue those in danger.

