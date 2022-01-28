How to Make Your Bathroom New Again by Removing Limescale

Limescale build up in bathrooms is a common problem in countries where the water is hard. This can be a pesky problem and is simple to remove with regular bathroom cleaning products. A little elbow grease is required to get rid of limescale, but once it’s done, you’ll be amazed with the sparkling results!

Keep reading to discover these simple ways to remove limescale build up on tiles, glass doors and faucets using items which you probably already have in your home! For more tips on how to upgrade your home, check out our article on home upgrades!

Tiles

Tiles often lose their shine after time due to build-up of shower products like shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel. The grout in between tiles is a magnet for limescale and dirt build up. To clean the tiles and grouting, you only need some oven cleaner and citric acid. Remember to wear a mask while cleaning with these cleaning products to avoid getting lightheaded from the chemically smell.

Cleaning the grease off the tiles first is essential before tackling limescale. Spray some oven cleaner on the tiles and get scrubbing. A steel scrubber is great for cleaning the grouting. Rinse off the oven cleaner and then spray on the citric acid. Leave this on the tiles for twenty minutes before scrubbing again and then rinsing off to reveal shiny tiles!

Glass Shower Doors

Glass shower doors can get notoriously grimy if not given a regular scrub. Like tiles, scrub the grease off the shower door first and then apply the citric acid. However, this time, stick some kitchen roll on the shower door over the citric acid to stop it running off, then you can spray more citric acid over the kitchen roll to allow more to soak on the door. Leave this for up to an hour before removing the kitchen roll, scrubbing again and rinsing off using a squeegee for a perfectly clear glass shower door.

Faucets

Faucets are prone to hard water stains which can make the fittings in your bathroom look unclean. To remedy this, give the faucet a scrub with an old toothbrush using regular dishwashing detergent and then rinse off with water. Next, soak a dishcloth in distilled white vinegar and wrap the dishcloth around the faucet until it is completely covered and leave it for one hour. This will lift all the stains. Give the faucet another scrub with dishwashing detergent and rinse afterwards to bring out the shine!

Under the Faucet and Shower Head

You might be shocked after peeking under your faucet or looking more closely at your shower head. This is a prime location for limescale and dirt build up. Fill a small plastic bag with white distilled vinegar, place the end of the faucet or shower head inside the plastic bag and secure with a rubber band. Leave the end of the faucet or shower head for one hour and watch the limescale react with the vinegar and fizz off. Give another scrub with dishwashing detergent after and observe how much better the water flows from the faucet or shower head!

Perhaps your shower head is beyond repair, in which case, brush up on your DIY skills by reading GROHE’s guide on how to replace a shower head and hose yourself.

Cleaning the bathroom is no easy job, but so rewarding when done! Don’t stop now while you’re on a roll – think about cleaning the kitchen next!