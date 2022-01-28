Guardia Civil arrest six and close down a new drugs route from North Africa

A new entry route for drugs from North Africa has been shut down by a Guardia Civil operation

The Guardia Civil has culminated the ‘Operation Aristarco’ with the dismantling of an experienced criminal group. Its six members have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, drug trafficking, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

As a result of this investigation, the Guardia Civil has uncovered a new drug introduction route in the peninsular territory, established through the Canary archipelago.

When it was learned last August that a known criminal, a resident of the Murcian municipality of Las Torres de Cotillas, had bought an old tank semi-trailer, the Guardia Civil was immediately suspicious.

His criminal history led to the belief that the vehicle could be used to transport drugs. Officers found out that he had also rented a tractor head, with the financing of a merchant from Alicante, and that the process for the transfer of the semi-trailer to the Canary Islands had begun, in principle, without any commercial interest.

Surveillance was set up on this vehicle, which took the investigators to the Granada municipality of Motril. There, they detected how it was loaded with a symbolic amount of sugar cane molasses, one of those used as organic fertiliser, and then continued its route to the island territory.

In view of its imminent departure, agents from the Murcia and Las Palmas Civil Guard Commands coordinated police operations to carry out the surveillance and investigation of the truck’s movements after its arrival at the port.

Carrying out the maritime route with a stop on the island of Lanzarote, the truck reached the island of Fuerteventura. Several individuals were already waiting for it, one of whom was recognised by the officers as an experienced criminal. He was also a resident of Las Torres de Cotillas, who specialised in the manufacture of double bottoms in all types of vehicles.

The investigations carried out on this suspect revealed that, in addition, under the guise of a fruit and vegetable products company, he had established a ‘front’ company on the island, to provide legal coverage for drug shipments.

After several hours of interviews with his fellow islanders, the driver, supposedly instructed by them, drove to a ravine where he dumped the load of molasses to then go to an industrial warehouse, located in Antigua.

The truck began its route to leave the islands the next day, transporting a supposed legal consignment, chartered by the aforementioned fruit and vegetable company, while the officers followed in its footsteps.

An eventual interception and examination of the vehicle uncovered 1,600 kilos of hashish, from North Africa, hidden under a sophisticated large-capacity double bottom.

Subsequently, searches were carried out in the municipalities of Antigua, on the island of Fuerteventura, Las Torres de Cotillas in Murcia province, and in the Alicante municipalities of Orihuela, and El Pilar de la Horadada. Abundant documentation and related material were seized during these searches.

According to the investigation, it is a criminal organisation, led by two businessmen from the Alicante transport sector, who had the collaboration of two experienced drug traffickers.

Taking advantage of this geographical proximity, they established a platform with which to carry out the shipment of drugs from Morocco to the peninsula, making a stopover in the Canary Islands. It is suspected that some of the drug shipments had other countries in the community as their final destination.

With the arrest of its six members – five of them Spanish, and one Albanian – as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, drug trafficking, and belonging to a criminal organisation, the Guardia Civil considers this criminal organization dismantled.

The detainees, the drug, the semi-trailer, and the rest of the seized effects, as well as the proceedings carried out, have been made available to the Court of Instruction No2 of Molina de Segura in Murcia province.

