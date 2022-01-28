Controversy in Italy after receptionist job advertisement requests bikini photos from applicants

A job advertisement for a receptionist position has sparked controversy in Italy by requesting that applicants provide bikini photos, and also have a “cheerful character and an attractive appearance”.

The Italian Ministry of Work has opened an investigation after controversy was sparked by a job advertisement for a receptionist position in which the company asked for a photo of the candidate “in a bathing suit or something similar”.

In addition to other requirements such as a good level of English and a car, the company also requested that the candidates were women under 30 with a “cheerful character and an attractive appearance”.

The company, which has a branch in the commercial centre of Naples, offered an income of 500 euros a month for 24 hours a week.

The advertisement, which was posted on various job portals, has been met by fierce criticism and called “sexist”.

One Twitter user said: “Not only is the pay miserable, less than 5 euros an hour, but they also ask for a photo in a bathing suit for a receptionist position. What sh***y people”.

Another indignant user asked why male computer programmers did not have to provide job applications with photos in boxers.

The company responded to the criticism by admitting to the Italian press that requesting a photo in swimwear had been “inappropriate”. After deleting the incriminating part of the advertisement, they posted it again. However, the Italian government has already begun the investigation, and it will continue.

