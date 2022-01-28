Civil War bomb discovered on important Madrid street

Part of an important street in Madrid was cordoned off as a precautionary measure when workers discovered a bomb from the Civil War beneath the pavement.

On Wednesday, January 26, at around 4:30 p.m., workers found a bomb from the Civil War as they were working on the pavement in front of a house on Sagasta Street in Madrid. Officers from the Guardia Urbana cordoned off the area, and firefighters and agents from SAMUR-Civil Protection also arrived as a precautionary measure.

A team from TEDAX (Technician Specialist in Deactivation of Explosive Artefact) arrived on the scene and confirmed that the explosive was completely unable to function and did not have a warhead or fuse, the mechanisms used to cause an explosion, and removed the device from the area.

On January 13, TEDAX exploded another bomb from the Civil War on the Cañada Real Galiana, the road between La Rioja and Ciudad Real. On that occasion, they used drones to secure the zone.

Also, in November last year, a bomb of German origin was found in the town of Boadilla del Monte, and it needed to be transferred to a safety zone before being made to explode in a hole in the ground.

