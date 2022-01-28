Children mistakenly administered vaccine dissolved in water

Over hundred children in Santander are having to be checked after a health centre mistakenly administered their Covid-19 vaccine doses dissolved in water. The Ministry of Health have confirmed to Europa Press that the error: “has no implication or effect adverse to health”.

Apparently the incident took place on December 18 at the El Alisal health centre, where the vaccine was diluted with water instead of the required physiological saline.

The error, despite the expectation that it won’t have any negative effects on the health of those concerned, it does mean according to the Ministry of Health that “there is no certainty” that the vaccine administered to these hundred children is effective.

For this reason, the Cantabrian Health Service (SCS) has contacted the families of the children to whom it was administered, to offer them a “serology” and “check if they have developed antibodies” or not.

It is not understood how the mistaken arose and how children could mistakenly be administered the vaccine incorrectly, when training and full instructions have accompanied the distribution of the doses.

