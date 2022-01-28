THE Chair of the Gibraltar Group in Parliament Sir Bob Neill visited the Rock on January 28 met the Chief Minister (who has returned to post following his second Covid-19 infection) and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Accompanied by Gibraltar’s UK Representative Dominique Searle the meeting provided an opportunity for Sir Bob to be updated on the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and other matters of importance.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “It is great to be able to see Sir Bob back on the Rock as the Covid pandemic starts to recede and travel becomes easier.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“He is the staunchest supporter of the rights of the People of Gibraltar and, apart from that, also a dear friend of Gibraltar who has the ability to understand the complexity of the some of the issues we face and advocate powerfully alongside us in Westminster on any and all matters.

“The fact that he is a highly regarded member of the governing party lends credibility to any argument he puts forward and that is to our collective benefit!

“I was therefore very pleased to welcome Sir Bob back to Gibraltar after such a long, Covid induced, absence.”

Thank you for reading ‘Chair of the Gibraltar Group in Parliament Sir Bob Neill visited the Rock’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.