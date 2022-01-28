Easy money: How a young Brit supplements his income by doing nothing.

WANT to learn how to make easy money by doing virtually nothing? A young Brit supplements his income by doing just that.

31-year-old Freddie Beckitt has supplemented his income as a writer for the past three years by queuing for other people. In fact, he explains that he earns around £20 (€24.25) per hour for the job that most people really don’t want to do.

Speaking to The Sun, Beckitt, who on a good day can earn up to £160 (€193.11), explained that he has honed queuing “down to a fine art by virtue of being a Londoner” and even “resists the urge to barge to the front”.

He said: “I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A’s Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties.

“The actual queuing was just three hours but they asked me to collect their tickets too and wait for them to arrive, so I just had hours perusing the V&A museum being paid £20 an hour, it was great!”

Beckitt, from Fulham, west London, said: “I also do seasonal and Christmas shopping queuing, but big events that people know about in advance, is normally when people think to book me in to save them time.”

He said that he first advertised his skills on Taskrabbit, listing various things he could do to supplement his income, including pet sitting, packing, moving help, errands and gardening.

“Honestly it came about by just stretching around here, there and everywhere, Taskrabbit enables you to list various different odd jobs and clients just select you from the roles you’ve listed,” he said.

“They listed lots of random low-skilled jobs and I saw that thought it was easiest job in the world!

“Unfortunately I don’t think I can charge anymore than £20 an hour and it doesn’t require any skill or even hard work!”

“But it gives me lots of flexibility to earn and fit it about my writing schedule.”

“My friends and family find it very amusing but definitely weren’t surprised.”

Despite the money, Freddie doesn’t plan on making queuing his full-time career as he is still focused on his job as a historical fiction writer.

