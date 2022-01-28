Baños de la Reina archaeological site in Calpe is worth protecting

NO building permits will be granted for Calpe’s Baños de la Reina zone for the time being.

Councillors approved a temporary halt at the last plenary meeting and also voted to modify the town’s General Plan (PGOU) and add the area to the Protected Elements list.

This follows last September’s decision to introduce a specific Baños de la Reina plan protecting the Roman remains from future urban development while acquiring land that adjoins the site.

Urban Development councillor Juan Manuel del Pino explained that this will protect the zone until it has its own Plan Especial. He also stressed that Calpe town hall is continuing to take steps to recover the Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) status that expired last year.