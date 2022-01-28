11-year-old Aston Villa superfan Archie Hughes dies following a cardiac arrest.

According to ITV news, the young boy stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest on Saturday, January 22 and was rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died at 2.45 am.

Recalling Archie Hughes’ final hours, his aunty Michela, 31, said: “We had been at an engagement party for my brother on Saturday.

“Archie was the life and soul of the party, dancing, socialising. That’s just what he was like, he’d make friends with anyone.”

The Aston Villa superfan, who had a lifelong history of asthma, ranked England stars Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish as his favourite players.

“Archie was so cheeky, he had a proper funny personality, a really confident little boy,” Michela continued.

“He had a fantastic sense of humour and he was able to make such funny jokes, even with adults.

“Archie was very kind, caring, loving and affectionate. Everyone always got a kiss hello and a kiss goodbye.

“He was an absolute superstar. He was very sociable and would always talk about football.

“Archie was a huge Villa fan. He knew everything about the club, statistics, the players. He loved football so much that he even came to the Blues [Birmingham City FC] with me.

“He had to turn his Villa gloves inside out! He desperately loved football.

“If he found out you were a Villa fan you’d be instant best friends. If he didn’t go to Villa Park, he’d be watching every match on TV and the highlights and if we were out and about he’d be asking us to check the Villa score.”

Michela continued: “He’s my sister-in-law’s only child. We’re trying to support one another and in our minds planning a celebration that he absolutely deserves.

“Everything he did for us, his personality and his short 11 years, we want to be able to do something for him.

“You don’t expect this to happen to a child. The one thing you expect is lots of time – just unbelievable.”

Archie went home with his grandmother before he stopped breathing, according to Michela.

She said: “We’re awaiting results of a post-mortem examination but we believe it was an asthma attack.

“Pretty much immediately he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was blue lighted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital who were absolutely fantastic.

“They tried to resuscitate him for perhaps an hour or so.

“But unfortunately he was unable to breathe for himself despite all their attempts. They said there was nothing they could do and he passed away at 2.45 am on Sunday.”

A JustGiving page set up to help Archie’s parents Andy, 39, and Laura, 32, with funeral costs has already raised more than £6,000.

On the page, Michela wrote: “As a family, we are absolutely heartbroken and devastated beyond words at Archie’s passing and our priority now is to take care and support one another and plan the celebration of life that Archie deserves.”

