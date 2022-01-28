Andalucia is the autonomous community that creates the most jobs, says Juanma Moreno

Juanma Moreno, the president of Andalucia, has stated that Andalucia is the autonomous community that creates the most jobs in the whole of Spain.

The president of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has said that Andalucia created 166,800 jobs last year, making it “the autonomous community that creates the most jobs” in all of Spain.

In a post on his Twitter account, he also stated that unemployment in the region is “at its lowest since 2008”, as the last time it had been so low was fourteen years ago, at 20.18%. The data comes from the results of the Economically Active Population Survey (EPA), corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2021, published by the National Statistics Institute on January 27.

The study indicates that Andalucia ended 2021 with 166,800 more occupied job positions than at the end of 2020, and it was the autonomous community that, in terms of absolute data, created the most jobs over the last year.

The president of Andalucia commented that “the data from the EPA is positive, but we still have a lot left to do”, and promised to continue “focusing on what’s important: the Andalucian people and recovery”.

