Andalucia extends the use of Covid passports

The TSJA has approved the extension of the Covid passports in Andalucia

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), based in Granada, has today, Friday, January 28, agreed to extend the use of Covid passports in Andalucia.

This latest extension will be in force until February 15. It means that to access any hotel and leisure establishments, as well as residential health centres and social health centres, a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, or diagnostic test must be shown.

These sanitary measures have been ratified by means of two orders issued this Friday, and respond to the requests made by the Andalucian Government to deal with the situation of massive infections that the new Omicron variant continues to cause. It is also designed to help consolidate the downward trend that “is beginning to be registered as a result of the sanitary measures applied”.

As reported by the TSJA this Friday in a statement, in the report presented by the regional health officials it is found that “the accumulated incidence figure (on January 25) in the last 14 days stands at 1,315.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This figure corresponds to a very high level of risk at a time when “all the provinces are at a very high level of risk, with the incidence range between the value for Almeria (2,359, 2), which presents the highest incidence rate, and that of Seville, with the lowest at 908.2”.

In this second request for a temporary extension, the Board pointed out that “the epidemiological situation at the current date is of a higher level of risk than that existing at the time of issuing the order”.

Adding that, “It would be more justified insofar as the probability that people who as users go to restaurants and nightlife establishments are transmitters of the virus is even greater, given the high incidence that exists”.

Regarding access to residences and health centres, the Chamber insists that the measure only affects people over 12 years of age, “visitors and companions of hospitalised patients who must present the certificate, the diagnostic test, or have recovered in the last six months from a Covid-19 infection”.

However, these measures will not apply to the workers of the centres, or for individuals who want to access as patients, or the companions of patients who go to hospital consultations, or emergency services.

The health report presented by the Board highlighted that these places are considered “high risk, due to the presence of people with greater vulnerability”. It showed that “in the week from January 13 to 19, there were 89 outbreaks declared in social-health centres. These included the 51outbreaks declared in nursing homes, and seven outbreaks in health centres.

Magistrates admit that these measures affect some fundamental rights, however, they insist that this violation is “little”, since it is intended to protect another fundamental right, such as life, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

