Almost 200 migrants aboard four boats rescued by Salvamento Marítimo in Canary Islands

Salvamento Marítimo (Maritime Rescue) have saved almost 200 migrants from the waters around the Canary Islands over the course of Wednesday night and Thursday morning (26 and 27 January). The 187 migrants were found travelling aboard four boats as reported by the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre.

On Wednesday night Salvamento rescued a boat with 60 people -47 men and 13 women- who were transferred to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as another boat with 37 migrants -33 men, two women and two minors- that they took to Lanzarote.

Thursday morning saw another vessel with 56 migrants on board who ended up rescued to the port of Gran Tarajal in Fuerteventura. After this boat was spotted and the occupants moved on shore, Salvamento Marítimo has added that it has rescued a fourth boat that, in this case, carried 34 immigrants on board in waters near the island of Lanzarote

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All the migrants have been assisted by the health device, made up of personnel from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) and the Red Cross, at the corresponding docks where they have arrived.

These rescue missions come as 18 people disappeared after an inflatable boat sank about 80 kilometres away from Lanzarote. The shipwreck zodiac had left Tarfaya (Morocco) on Tuesday 25 January with 27 people on board – including seven women and a minor – and had asked for help by phone through the Spanish NGO Walking Borders, which reported its position data to the Civil Guard, to mobilize Salvamento Marítimo. Unfortunately, it still resulted in the missing people after the vessel was found, as reported by La Vanguardia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.