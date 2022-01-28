20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine discovered in bizarre drugs bust

Police in Columbia have made a bizarre drugs bust after they discovered almost 20,000 coconuts that had been drained of their water and then filled with liquid cocaine. The discovery was made on Thursday 27 January inside a container at the port of Cartagena with Genoa, Italy, its intended destination.

A total of 504 bags inside a whopping 19,780 coconuts were found by the authorities. Imagery released by the office shows the coconuts laid out at the Port of Cartagena.

Investigators say a naturally occurring fluid was found inside thousands of coconuts which were then meticulously removed and replaced with “liquid cocaine.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,” a police press release stated. Dissolved cocaine formulas have been documented in previous seizures, as traffickers attempt to avoid traditional drug detection.

In 2019, Italian police made one of their biggest drug busts in years in Genoa when they interdicted cocaine worth an estimated half-billion Euros, believed to have been shipped from Colombia. This time, authorities say the drugs never made it out of Colombia.

The operation was carried out by the Attorney General’s Office’s Specialised Directorate against Drug Trafficking and the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate.

An investigation is underway to ascertain where the container was loaded in the hope of finding the perpetrators involved in the drug smuggling operation.

Colombian officials have passed on details of the find to their Italian counterparts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.