Young artists Marina Alta raise funds for La Nucia’s Food Bank

ELIZAVETA LARINA took first prize in the local edition of the Lions Club International’s Peace Poster competition.

Elizaveta, who attends Elian’s International School in La Nucia, also came second nationally in this year’s competition, which was themed, “We are all connected.”

Lions Clubs worldwide have been organising this competition for more than three decades in schools and youth groups, giving children everywhere the chance to express their personal vision of peace.

All of the local drawings are now on display at the Centro Juvenil in La Nucia as well as the www.lionsclubalfazdelpi.es website (click on Peace Poster Contest 2021-2022 in the More tab).

The drawings will be auctioned from March 1 with all proceeds donated to the La Nucia Food Bank.

“The more you bid, the more help we can provide,” said Alain Van de Merlen, vice-president of the Lions club in Alfaz.

“You will also find a number of drawings from last year on our website and you can also place a bid for these. Your support is desperately needed.”