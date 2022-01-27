Woman dragged down the street in attempted theft in Malaga

Women dragged down the street in an attempted theft in Spain’s Malaga. The woman needed medical attention for her injuries.

Officers from the Local Police in Malaga have arrested a 51-year-old man. The man is the alleged perpetrator of a robbery with violence. The man had allegedly attacked the woman from behind and dragged her down the street as he attempted to steal her purse.

The shocking incident took place on Friday, January 21. The victim had withdrawn 70 euros from a cash machine. She was walking down Capuchinos Street towards Cruz del Molinillo Street when she was attacked from behind. Her attacker had tried to grab her purse and ended up dragging her until they were able to steal the purse.

Officers had been patrolling in the vicinity and were called over by a woman. The officers saw the victim was lying on the ground being attended to by several people. Her attacker had fled and was being pursued by two workers, according to the local police.

The police officers rushed after the robber. They saw how the workmen were pursuing him and had managed to catch up to the man. The man was immediately arrested and was still carrying the stolen items.

The workmen were thanked for their courageous action by the officers. They had heard a woman screaming for help and had decided to step up and chase her attacker.

The victim was suffering from pains in one hand and one of her knees. She was also anxious and nervous and was attended to by medics at the scene. Officers from Local Police took her to a local health centre.

