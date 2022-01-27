Weapons and ammunition seized as international drugs gang busted in Spain.

The international drugs gang had been using rental cars to move drugs from Spain to Belgium. A police bust has culminated in around 20 people being arrested in Sevilla and Malaga. The people had allegedly been involved in an organisation that focused on trafficking drugs between Spain and Belgium.

A joint investigation was carried out by the Guardia Civil and the National Police. The gang was mainly based in Seville. Local suppliers had been passing drugs onto the gang who then used fast transportation methods including using high-powered cars to traffic the drugs.

Officers carried out multiple searches and discovered 475 marijuana plants and over 8,000 euros. The officers also seized 725 kilograms of hashish along with three vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

An investigation was launched after Belgian authorities informed Spain that drugs were being trafficked into the country. The investigation began in 2020. Investigators discovered that the group had members based in Spain’s Malaga and Jaen.

They were using fast cars to transport marijuana and hashish. The gang had used a rental car company with the sole aim of transporting drugs.

Multiple members of the gang were arrested in Spain. The authorities in Belgium and France made multiple arrests too. Five vehicles, two pistols, a stolen motorcycle and eight stolen vehicles were also seized. Thousands of euros were also recovered.

