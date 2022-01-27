Volunteers needed for to help with sterilisation programme for La Nucia street cats

LA NUCIA town hall’s Animal Protection department is looking for volunteers to assist with their 2022 cat sterilisation programme.

This year’s campaign begins on February 7 and volunteers are needed to help trap the cats and ferry them to the La Nucia vets who are collaborating with the scheme.

Readers who would like to help should register at the Animal Protection department – located in the Extension Administrativa council office (661 372 931) in Bello Horizonte – by February 4 and complete the volunteer form.

More information about volunteering is available at the Extension Administrativa office well as the [email protected] email address.

The town hall has allocated €16,000 for neutering La Nucia’s strays via the Trap, Neuter and Return scheme as a means of controlling the local cat colonies.

Last year, the Animal Protection department sterilised more than 240 cats, twice as many as during 2020.