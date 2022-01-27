Top 5 Apps to Track Your Expenses

You probably don’t want to squander extra money by paying for anything if you’re downloading budgeting software. Budgets are already tight as it is, especially when you have so many bills. As a result, this is something that will undoubtedly assist you. That’s not to suggest that paid versions aren’t helpful. But it feels a lot better when you’re not paying for anything, primarily when you can obtain something that’s almost identical or fulfills your financial needs.

Many applications include everything, whether banking, investment, or simply a money tracker for essential personal financial money management. Personal capital is a typical example; many people use it for budgeting. It allows you to view all of your costs and categorically understand what’s going on with your money and cash flow.

#1: Mint

It’s no surprise that the first one is the Mint budgeting app, nearly the gold standard at this time. There is a PC and an app version available. Yet, the desktop version is preferred since it is more user-friendly. Otherwise, the software does everything you can on a computer, but it lacks some desktop functions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Although it is primarily a personal finance and money management tool, it has become well-known for its budgeting capabilities. You can spend your money on just much everything you can think of. It displays your net worth, as well as your cash, credit cards, and investments. Then, because you must link your bank account or bank accounts, it displays your transactions. You’ll see online transactions if you utilize online payment methods linked to your bank account such as Pay.com. While Pay.com ensures fast and easy payments, you can also use your spending and budgeting list to track revenue and expenses made online, locally or globally.

If you wish to attach numerous credit cards and spending by category, you can do so. And that is significant. They do provide a variety of savings targets. You can set goals in the categories they’ve provided.

#2: Clarity Money

Marcus, which Goldman Sachs has, owns Clarity Money. They do offer a PC version, but it’s evident from glancing at the app that they’re focusing on the mobile app version. When you compare it to Mint, you’ll see that it’s a lot simpler and more minimalistic. They provide you with some suggestions in the savings area, such as a new car, wedding, rainy day getaway, or a house. You may input your monthly income, computing your spending based on your connected accounts. If you need to make any changes, you can do so. In addition, the software allows you to create weekly budgets.

It also recognizes existing subscriptions and provides you the choice to cancel them, which is helpful because you may have subscriptions that you were unaware you were still paying for.

#3: Peak Money

Because they’re referring to a mountain peak or achieving the pinnacle of anything, it’s termed peak money. As a result, there are some analogies in there as well. However, it’s also the literal notion of reaching the pinnacle of anything, such as their savings objectives. Basically, you pick a goal, and it provides you options on how to achieve it depending on the timescale you choose.

For example, if you set a goal of a thousand dollars in the following year, it will propose that you save $20 every week. The 3d rendering that they offer may be customized. It appears tempting, and there are many psychological factors to it. It has some gamification characteristics when you give something great some aesthetic aspects.

#4: Charlie

This is ideal for those who only need a personal financial money manager in the form of an AI assistant that communicates with them via text.

Charlie is the penguin, and they pitch it as a personal assistant, expenditure manager, and financial counselor who works for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can keep track of your expenditures and cut your costs. The major disadvantage is that for those who aren’t used to only texting and aren’t from that generation, this will be bothersome.

#5: Earnin

It’s worth noting because it’s free and quite popular, even though it’s not specifically for budgeting.

It’s named tip yourself in the app since it refers to a tip jar. In this section, you may make tip jars and set savings objectives. Another reason for its popularity is that you may get up to $500 in between paychecks, so it practically analyzes your revenue. Many people may want emergency funds, which is why this firm is so popular. This is the app for you if you have solid work and can make consistent money and require a few hundred dollars. They can also help you negotiate medical expenses. Also, they provide cashback returns, which is one of the reasons why people enjoy it. You may earn up to ten dollars in cashback, and they have a large number of local and national partners.

Final Thoughts

This collection of free budgeting apps will do the job for you if you’re starting to manage your personal finances and seek applications to track your spending. Choose your motivation, whether it’s cash back, an excellent UI, or comparing yourself to others in your field when it comes to saving; each app will undoubtedly help you with various issues.