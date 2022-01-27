Thinking of buying a car? These are the discounts available

If you are thinking of buying a car, these are the discounts you can ask for.

When buying a new vehicle there are many variants that influence this decision and some discounts you can ask for.

One of them revolves around the possibility of opting for an electric car, in order to save in the long term. In addition, through the ‘European Green Deal’ – a programme aimed at making the European continent the first climate-neutral in 2050 – the different governments have been provided with aid to promote the purchase of electric vehicles.

Available from April 10, 2021, this first type of aid can be requested until 2023. It is intended to encourage the purchase of motorcycles, vans, passenger cars or quadricycles that are 100 per cent electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell category. Vehicles with a diesel or gasoline engine are not included in this bonus, nor are non-plug-in hybrids, buses and trucks.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, MITECO, has proceeded to open applications for the aid programme for projects to convert vehicle fleets to electric vehicles, with a minimum purchase of 25 to 500 vehicles. The aid ranges from €250 to €5,000 for all companies, regardless of their size. The public sector can also request the incentive for the acquisition of light electrified vehicles such as motorcycles or passenger cars.

This has been in force since January 12, 2022 and will last for a period of two months – until March 21, 2022 at 12am.

Another is the Renove Automocionm (the Scrappage Scheme.) Currently, there are only two autonomous communities assigned to this type of aid, since as the term has expired, the rest of the communities have not made use of this discount. Galicia and Cantabria are the only beneficiaries of this type of discount.

In the Galician community, the Xunta de Galicia opened the deadline to apply for this aid on January 17. Through these bonuses, the Xunta will contribute between €2,000 and €3,000 and the concessionaire €1,000 euros, so that it is possible to opt for €3,000 and €4,000. The subsidies will go to passenger cars with emissions of less than 135 g of CO2/km.

The Government of Cantabria contemplates the Renewal Plan, through which aid is provided for the renewal of both private and professional use of all those vehicles acquired from June 16, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

To qualify for this program, it is an essential requirement to deregister the vehicle for scrapping and that it is at least 7 years old.

