BREAKING: Teens found dead in suspected suicide pact.

TWO teens were found dead in a suspected suicide pact in the Bothenhampton Nature Reserve near Bridport, Dorset on Tuesday, January 25.

A statement released by Dorset Police revealed the tragic news: “At 10.11 am on Tuesday we received a report of two people, a girl and a man – both in their late teens, having been found dead at Wych Hill.

“To be precise, the location given was Bothenhampton Reservoir, Wych Hill. Officers attended and there are no suspicious circumstances. Their next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.”

The bodies of the teenagers were found at a well-known “beauty spot” in the nature reserve and detectives are continuing to investigate the scene.

A post mortem will be carried out on the bodies to ascertain exactly how they died and an inquest was expected to be opened and adjourned next week.

Mayor of Bridport Ian Bark said: “My sympathies go out to the friends and families of these young people. It’s very sad to hear that two people who are both so young have died.”

Local resident Joe Hackett told The Dorset Echo: “It’s an awful thing to happen and we have never had anything like this happen around here. It’s very upsetting and the community can’t believe what has happened.

“It’s the last thing you expect to happen in such a quiet community.

“It will likely leave the area in shock for some time because there has only been rumours about what happened. Our community has not had confirmation.”

