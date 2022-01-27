WATCH: Spanish football fans survive horror fall after stand collapses.

CELEBRATING their team’s last-minute winning goal, Spanish football fans supporting Deportivo La Coruña somehow managed to survive a horror fall and cheat death after the stand collapses.

The third-tier clash between Spanish sides Zamora and Deportivo at the Ruta de la Plata stadium nearly resulted in tragedy after a barrier gave way leaving supporters from the away side hurled to the ground.

TV footage showed two rows of Deportivo supporters – including women and children – falling headfirst onto the hard ground in what could have been a tragic accident. The incident occurred after goalscorer Alberto Quiles, who netted in the 89th minute, rushed over to the Deportivo fans with his teammates.

Miraculously, no one was killed, however, one of those who fell suffered a broken ankle and another a knee injury but none were reported to be serious.

Paramedics in the ground, in the city of Zamora in western Spain near the country’s border with Portugal, rushed to attend those who had been hurt.

Despite the shocking incident, the game continued and finished 1-0 to Deportivo La Coruña, who remain top of the Primera División RFEF table.

Local fire chief Moncho Trigueros said: “With the celebration after the Deportivo goal, the away fans have rushed forward and the barrier gave way with the avalanche of people and several have plunged to the ground.”

A spokesman for the home side, which is now set to conduct an internal investigation into security, said after the game: “Zamora FC regrets the injuries suffered by the Deportivo de la Coruna supporters after the incident involving a barrier at our stadium during the goal celebration.

“The club would like to thank the Red Cross, Civil Protection workers, and police as well as the club representatives present in the stadium for their quick reaction. We wish a speedy recovery to each and everyone of the people hurt.”

A local police source added: “The images speak for themselves. It was a miracle no-one was seriously hurt or worse.”

Zamaro CF v Deportivo La Coruña 26.01.2022

pic.twitter.com/tTdOe9GbJJ — Defend Ultras (@DefendUltras) January 27, 2022

