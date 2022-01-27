Sleepy Chicken Challenge on TikTok blasted by medical experts

Medical experts have blasted TikTok over its Sleepy Chicken Challenge that has gone viral, calling it extremely dangerous



The latest craze that is trending on TikTok has been blasted by doctors as being extremely dangerous. This peculiar trend called the Sleepy Chicken Challenge is actually currently going viral.

It started out being promoted as a bizarre wellness hack that could help to cure colds, or the flu, and youngsters have quickly picked up on it, and have been trying it. What started out as a joke on a satire account called Rob Flo, back in 2020, has actually resulted in people trying to consume the end product.

A video on Rob Flo’s account is a tutorial that guides you on how to cook chicken breasts doused in Vicks’ NyQuil, or some other similar flu medicine. “My wife got sick last night, so I’m cooking up some NyQuil chicken”, says the narrator, as he pours the contents of a NyQuil bottle over two chicken fillets being cooked in a frying pan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Using a pair of hair straighteners, he then starts to flip the chicken breasts in the liquid. They cook this way for around half an hour, before he tips the disgusting-looking blue-coloured contents of the pan onto a plate. The remains of the liquid in the pan are then tipped back into the medicine bottle.

Speaking with Entertainment Daily, Abbas Kanani, a pharmacist from the online retailer, Chemist Click, was aghast at seeing these people attempting to cook such a dish. “When watching TikTok videos you must take everything with a pinch of salt and understand that most of these people are just making these videos in a bid to go viral”.

“Trends like this are incredibly unsafe, and can cause serious health complications, so the app should really monitor its content”, he pointed out.

Another medical professional, Dr Jeff Foster, from H3health, also told ED, “In general, social media should never be our source of medical information. The idea that by saturating any food product in medicine believing that it will provide some novel health benefit or cure, is not just stupid, but incredibly dangerous”.

“If you soak food in it, or cook it, you are very likely to overdose, or at least have no idea what dose you are getting. By taking more than you should, you run the real risk of acute liver poisoning, as well as dizziness, vomiting, seizures, and possibly even death”, he continued.

Adding, “You would never dream of taking a whole box of paracetamol in one go, and yet there is really little difference. The safety risk is just so unbelievably high”.

NyQuil posted a statement on Twitter as the trend started to get more out of control, which read, “Consumer safety is our number one priority and we do not endorse inappropriate use of our product”.

“NyQyuil is an OTC medication that treats night-time symptoms of the common cold and flu”, adding, “It should be taken as directed using the dosage cup provided not exceed four doses in 24 hrs”, as reported by entertainmentdaily.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.