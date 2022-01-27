Breaking: Multiple shot dead and many injured in Ukraine attack.

MULTIPLE people have been shot dead and many people have been left injured after an extraordinary attack in Ukraine on Thursday, January 27.

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier has shot dead five security guards at a military factory in central Ukraine and fled the scene, police are believed to still be hunting the attacker. Police said four servicemen and one civilian woman were among the victims.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Five others have been injured in the shooting which reportedly took place at a missile facility in Dnipro. A statement from Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior, which oversees the police, said the following: “At 3.40 am (local time), a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, shot his Kalashnikov machine gun at his fellow soldiers, after which he fled with the weapon.

“As a result of this five persons were killed and five more were injured. A police operation “Sirena” was introduced in the city. The personnel squad of the National Police and the National Guard units was raised on the alarm. The motives of the crime are not yet known.

“The Commander of the National Guard, Colonel General Mykola Balan, immediately arrived at the scene,” the statement concluded.

In a separate post on social media, deputy Ukrainian interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said: “First of all, the investigation will face the question – what was the motive for committing such a terrible crime? First of all, the question of whether the serviceman faced any psychological pressures in the team will be studied.”

According to Gerashchenko, the soldier who committed these crimes is Artem Ryabchuk, who passed a medical commission that allowed him access to weapons.

“In any case, he will suffer the most severe punishment for the mass murder. Now the most important thing is to find and detain Artem Ryabchuk as soon as possible before he has time to commit new crimes,” Gerashchenko said.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.