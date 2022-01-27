Sevilla prison dealing with huge Covid outbreak among inmates

An outbreak of Covid in a Sevilla prison has affected almost half of its inmates



Health authorities in Andalucia are dealing with an active Covid outbreak in the Sevilla I prison. The facility currently has eight of its modules isolated, to which 40% of the inmate population of said prison belongs. This means that almost half of its prisoners are in isolation, either as a positive case, or because they are a close contact.

According to sources close to the prison, the affected modules are 5, 7, 8, 55, 56, 57, 58 and 61. Given the circumstance that since last Sunday 23, two of the confined modules contain inmates who are currently assigned to kitchen duties, the facilities management has had to look for volunteers to work in the kitchens.

In the last week, the spread of the virus in the prison has skyrocketed, with positive cases reportedly doubling in number. Last Friday, only four of the modules had been placed in confinement.

At the start of 2021, this penitentiary was already subject to an outbreak of coronavirus. The result was several dozen of the inmates being infected, along with members of the prison staff. One inmate, who had allegedly suffered from various previous pathologies, died in this outbreak, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

