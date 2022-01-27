Winters in Mallorca can be quiet ones, tourism is scarce and many places close for the season. But don’t worry, Rum Runners 800º Celsius is still open and we can assure you that there is nothing quiet about them.

Located on Carrer de Santa Ponça, 15 in Costa de la Calma, this fantastic restaurant has something for everyone with fantastic Caribbean cuisine, a great selection of authentic tapas, succulent steaks from their famous 800° Southbend Broiler, and even Sunday roasts. A great place to take the family, friends and they are even pet friendly, so bring your furry friends along too.

Their Caribbean inspired menu includes many carefully selected mouthwatering dishes as authentic as being in the Caribbean yourself. Like a holiday from home, just what we all need right now.

But if you are more of a hearty and traditional kind of person, every Sunday they offer traditional English Sunday roasts with all the trimmings to satisfy your cravings. The place where English meets Caribbean.

It doesn’t stop there, every day they have the special offer of ‘All You Can Eat Spare Ribs’ for only €15.

Currently, they open only on weekends, but with amazing entertainment such as live bands, singers, DJs and lots of good fun. The opening times are Friday 4pm, Saturday 6pm and Sunday 1pm until 11:30pm closing time. Why spend your weekends anywhere else?

This independent restaurant is spacious inside with a big covered terrace and a car park just around the corner, perfect for birthdays and celebrations.

The staff is also very welcoming and ready to cater to all and any of your needs. So if you live here or are just visiting the island, Rum Runners 800° Celsius Grill House is the place to be.

Check out what they have to offer on Instagram, Facebook, TripAdvisor and Google. You can contact them for bookings on WhatsApp +34 693 516 446