Reservations on Costa del Sol multiply after UK scraps COVID tests for vaccinated travellers

Some hotels on the Costa del Sol will be able to open early thanks to a significant increase in reservations after the UK government decided to scrap COVID tests for vaccinated travellers.

The British government’s decision to scrap COVID tests for vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK from February 11 has led the number of hotel reservations on the Costa del Sol to multiply.

The vice-CEO of the hotel association Aehcos, Javier Hernández, said that hotels have seen a significant increase in reservations from British tourists since the announcement from the UK government.

The British market, which provides the majority of international tourists to the Costa del Sol, “is quite active, mainly thanks to tour operation”, with a “generalised” increase in demand in the Costa del Sol, according to Hernández, who believes that this trend will continue over time.

Hernández admitted that they had been surprised by the increase in reservations that occurred in “just a few hours” after the British government’s announcement, and said that it is “an important relief” for the sector.

It may lead some establishments to “open earlier than expected” this season. Hernández explained that some establishments had planned to open a few days before Easter in April, but they were now planning on bringing their opening forward to February 11.

Hotel owners have seen other positive changes lately, such as the announcement from the European Union that travellers with the COVID passport will be able to travel with no restrictions from February 1. All this looks promising for the tourism sector, which looks set to benefit from the second quarter of this year.

