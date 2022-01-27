Pfizer’s Covid antiviral pill given the green light

Pfizer’s Covid antiviral pill has been given the green light in the EU.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given the green light to the orally administered drug. The drug is thought to be effective against the omicron coronavirus variant.

The EMA gave the green light on Thursday, January 27, to Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Paxlovid is an antiviral pill that can be used to fight Covid infections. Experts believe that the drug could alter the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The drug reduces hospital admissions by 88 per cent in people who are said to be at risk.

The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended that the antiviral treatment be used for adults. The patients will need to be at risk of having severe Covid and not be on supplemental oxygen.

More than 300,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid antiviral pill are already on order in Spain. According to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the drugs are expected to arrive in January. The drug will be handed out to hospitals according to health sources speaking to El Espanol.

This is the first antiviral drug to be approved for use in the EU for COVID 19. According to the committee, the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

According to the EMA: “The safety profile of Paxlovid was favorable and side effects were generally mild.”

