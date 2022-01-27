Second Oman footballer dies following a heart attack

A second footballer from Oman dies following a heart attack.

OMAN professional football player Munther Al-Harassi, 30, who played for Al Rustaq FC, dies following a heart attack in training and is sadly the second footballer to die in the country after Muscat FC star Mukhaled Al-Raqadi collapsed during a pre-game warm-up.

Munther, the son of a well-known Omani player Ali bin Saeed bin Masoud Al-Harassi, fell unconscious on the field due to a heart attack on Saturday, January 22, according to local reports. He was later transported to hospital where he sadly died, according to Sawah Press.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The news outlet reports that all first aid attempts failed after Al-Harassi suffered a sudden heart attack during a game in the residential area of ​​Al Maabilah, a suburb of Muscat, the capital of Oman.

A local news site, MiddleEast24 wrote: “The community is in shock over the death of the famous footballer Munther Al-Harrasi who collapsed on the pitch after suffering a sudden heart attack. There was an immediate state of pandemonium on the field, especially after first-aid attempts failed to revive the player and after the confirmation of his death.”

Al-Rustaq Club announced the tragic death via their official Twitter account, writing: “The board of directors extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the former club player Ali bin Saeed bin Masoud Al-Harassi, on the death of his son Munther.”

Adding: “Condolences are extended to the team, management and fans. May God accept the deceased with the abundance of his mercy, put him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Major Egyptian sports website, FilGoal, noted the death on Twitter: “The death of the Omani player Munther bin Ali Al Harasi, one of the players of the Jamma Al Ahli team, in the Omani state of Rustaq, after he fell on the pitch.”

Sadly, Munther Al-Harassi’s death is the second to have rocked the Omantel League (Oman Professional League). On December 22, Mukhaled Al-Raqadi passed away after collapsing during the warm-up before Muscat FC’s match against Suwaiq in the Omantel League.

According to reports, the 29-year-old sadly died in hospital after being rushed there by ambulance. The Muscat defender reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to local reports.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.