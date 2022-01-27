Moment abusive boyfriend grabs partner from the street in tragic kidnap

An abusive boyfriend kidnapped his teenage partner by grabbing her and bundling her into a van before she then suffered catastrophic injuries. The tragic kidnap left Angel Lynn, 19, with brain injuries that mean she is unlikely to ever make a full recovery.

Angel was discovered seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough after falling from the van she was being abducted in. She sustained a fractured skull and is still unable to communicate.

Chay Bowskill, 20, has been found guilty of kidnap along with his friend Rocco Sansome, also 20, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court. Jurors at the hearing were shown harrowing CCTV footage of the tragic kidnap which occurred on 17 September 2020. Bowskill chased the teenager down after she walked away during an argument.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He is shown grabbing her from behind in a bear hug and carrying her back across the road in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, before bundling her into the van. It is unclear how Angel then fell out of the vehicle while it was travelling at around 60mph and Bowskill was cleared of causing grievous bodily harm.

She was discovered on the road by passers-by who called paramedics and she was taken to hospital where she has remained ever since. In a heartbreaking statement issued after the case, Angel’s dad, Paddy, said: “Our lives have been changed beyond recognition forever. Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her. That future has sadly been taken away from her.

“The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family. Every day is not only a huge struggle for Angel but also a huge struggle for our family and friends. We are lucky in some ways as we are a close family, we have lots of lovely friends who help us and people that care in other ways.

“We try to remain strong but we know that every day will be difficult and a struggle for us all especially for Angel.”

He added: “I know that Angel will never get married now and I will never get to walk my daughter down the aisle. Nikki and I will never be grandparents to Angel’s children. We don’t know what the future holds for our daughter but we try to put smiles on our faces each day but inside our hearts are bleeding out. We’d like to thank all the officers involved in the investigation, our family liaison officers and our barrister, Mr Janes for their support throughout the last 16 months. They have all worked so hard and their dedication to Angel’s case has been remarkable.”

Bowskill, of Syston, Leicestershire, was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for the tragic kidnap while Sansome, of Birstall, Leicestershire was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.