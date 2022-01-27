Ministry of Health recalls well-known drug for mouth ulcers

The Spanish Ministry of Health has recalled a well-known drug commonly used to treat mouth ulcers, due to incorrect labelling.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS), an institution that is dependent on the Ministry of Health, has ordered the recall of a complete batch of the drug Pyralvex, a well-known drug that is commonly used for the treatment of mouth ulcers.

According to the AEMPS website, the oral solution to be withdrawn is a 10-ml bottle from batch No. 363777, which has an expiry date of May 31, 2024.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health has ordered the batch to be recalled as was accidentally labelled in Dutch. Other batches of the medication that are labelled correctly in Spanish will remain on the market as usual.

Pyralvex is a treatment used to treat mild inflammatory ailments in the mouth, such as ulcers and irritation caused by dentures.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.