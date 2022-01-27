Malaga CF appoint a new coach

Natxo Gonzalez has been appointed as the new head coach of Malaga CF



Malaga CF has appointed a new coach today, Thursday, January 27. The announcement was made that 55-year-old Natxo Gonzalez from Vitoria-Gasteiz, in the Basque Country, will replace Jose Alberto Lopez, who was fired last Monday 24.

After several days of meetings and discussions, Gonzalez was deemed to be the most suitable, seemingly prepared to work within the tight financial restraints that the Costa del Sol club is under.

He has stepped into the role at a time when blue and whites are going through a poor spell of form. This was all too evident when they lost 5-0 to UD Ibiza last Saturday, which clearly led to the sacking of Lopez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Gonzalez had coached top-flight teams in Bolivia and Portugal. He led Deportivo Alaves into Segunda B in 2013, and managed at Reus, Zaragoza and Deportivo in Sugunda B. In June 2018, he took control of Deportivo La Coruña, which ended some 10 months later.

The problem facing Malaga in their search for a high-profile coach, such as Diego Martinez, or Pablo Machin, is that sadly they are basically unattainable at a sporting and economic level.

Pep Marti seemed to be a good fit, but allegedly his financial expectations were too high, and Malaga’s offer was quite humble. It has to be remembered that the Malacitano club fights at a financial disadvantage, and has a very tight league salary with which to entice a top coach.

This applies to the signing of players as well, with only a small budget available to try and attract the quality necessary to make the jump back up into LaLiga. Espanyol winger Alvaro Vadillo arrived on loan earlier this month, adding some much-needed variety out wide, as reported by malagahoy.es.

For more info on football in Spain: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain-football/

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.