Kate Garraway fights back tears over heartbreaking death

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard fight back tears over a heartbreaking death.

The Good Morning Britain hosts were shaken as they revealed the death of a beloved guest. Heartfelt tributes were paid to seven-year-old Isla Caton. She tragically died from cancer.

Kate and Ben tried to hold it together as they announced the young girls’ death.

Ben made the announcement and said: “We are going to start with some sad news, though many of our viewers I’m sure will remember our guest seven-year-old Isla.

“Very sadly Isla’s family posted this tweet on Tuesday.”

Kate went on to read the family’s post: “It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we must announce Isla gained her angel wings. It was very peaceful and surrounded by the continued love of Nicola, Michael, and Millie.”

Kate added: “Very sad but wonderful for her and her family that she got to see some of that love.”

Ben was visibly shaken as he read a tribute to Isla from West Ham’s Mark Noble. Ben read: “I was first introduced to Isla when I carried her out as a mascot in Bournemouth in 2018, it was very clear she was a very special girl.

“She will never be forgotten, she will be part of the West Ham family forever. Rest In Peace, little Isla.”

Ben added: “And we share those sentiments from Mark to Isla and her family.”

Isla had been fighting neuroblastoma for around five years. She had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer when she was only two years old.

GMB fans paid tribute and one person said: “RIP Isla… nobody should have to suffer from cancer. Especially such a lovely child.”

Another fan commented: “@islasfight My thoughts & condolences are with you all ❤️ Rest in peace brave and inspirational Isla!”

