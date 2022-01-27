Just in: Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau isolating and will miss the truckers convoy arriving in Ottawa.

CANADA’S PM Justin Trudeau said he is isolating himself for five days after learning of COVID exposure – meaning he will miss the huge Canadian truckers convoy due to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday, January 29, which is on a cross-country journey to protest against the vaccine mandate brought in by their government.

Trudeau said in a tweet on Thursday, January 27 that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night and although he registered a negative rapid test and stated that he felt fine, he said he was following guidance from Ottawa Public Health and will be working from home.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

The timing of his exposure means that he will remain in self-isolation over the weekend when the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers is set to arrive in the nation’s capital.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 26, Trudeau called the 50,000 strong truckers convoy a “small, fringe minority”. The convoy has gained huge support online and in Canada, but is not backed by the Canadian PM.

“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country,” Trudeau said Wednesday, January 26.

The “Freedom Convoy” also had their GoFundMe account frozen, which had raised nearly $4.5 million (€3.3 million) from 58,300 donors as of Tuesday, January 25 to help with the costs of fuel, food and lodgings as the truckers make their way from Vancouver to Ottawa.

Rachel Hollis, a GoFundMe spokeswoman said in an email: “We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information.”

“Funds will be safely held until the organiser is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.”

