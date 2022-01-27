How to build your grit

Psychologist Angela Duckworth created the science of Grit. She shows anyone striving to succeed, whether that’s you, me, athletes, or entrepreneurs, the secret to outstanding achievement is NOT TALENT, Whoa!! but a special blend of passion and persistence she calls ‘grit.’

Fascinating, so why do some people succeed and others fail? Angela explains talent is not a guarantor of success, her research, found that grit, a combination of passion and perseverance for a singularly important goal, is THE hallmark of high achievers in EVERY domain. The great news is she also proved that grit can grow. She defines it as intense passion + intense perseverance.

In short, if you’re REALLY fired up about something and you’re willing to show up every day for however long it takes to make your dream a reality. She tells us that effort counts twice and offers this equation (yes another equation) to capture the essence of grit:

Talent x Effort = Skill

Skill x Effort = Achievement

See how that? Effort counts twice.

Yes, talent’s important but EFFORT is twice as important. You can have a super ‘talented’ ‘genius’ who puts in no effort and what do you get? Nothing, just a disappointed genius.

Or, you can have a modestly talented individual who HUSTLES and what do you have? An extraordinary amount of achievement.

Effort counts twice. (Am I repeating myself? Yes.)

Calvin Coolidge said something similar: “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Genius will not; Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan ‘Press On’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”

Here’s four tips to cultivate your Grit:

Passion+Practice+Purpose+Hope.

Passion: You need to be intrinsically drawn to something. You’re not going to put in the required effort if you’re only kinda-sorta interested. (Period.) That said, we’re not talking about fireworks passion, the kind that comes and goes. It’s about compass passion, the kind that guides your life for decades.

Practice: Passion isn’t enough. You need to do the work. Every. Single. Day. Gritty people design their life around their Passion.

Purpose: You want mature Passion and sustainable Grit; it can’t be all about you. Make it about something bigger than you. A purpose beyond yourself.

Hope: The path to Gritty, Heroic greatness, is bumpy, we’ll fall down, a lot, I know I have. We need to have Hope, to see the future can be better than our present, we need to believe that we have the power to make it so, if we put in the required Effort.

Take a moment, how about you? What’s your Purpose? Do a quick inventory on these, think about how you can improve just 1 per cent today!

Stay Focused, Keep Positive and Choose to +1 in Every Moment.

Love, Hugs, High Fives and Fist Bumps

Toni x

Toni Eastwood OBE, MBA #TheWomanBeyond. Ignite Your Passion, Fulfil Your Dreams and Awaken Your Greatness

