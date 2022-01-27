House fire tragedy claims Spain’s Arturo Arribas. The Spanish actor died at his Madrid home.

The Spanish actor was discovered inside his home suffering from a cardiac arrest after he had inhaled smoke during the fire. The 56-year-old actor died in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 27. The fire broke out in the Madrid district of Tetúan.

Arturo was known for his roles in “Hospital Central”, “Al salir de clase” and “MotivoS personales.”

According to the emergency services in Madrid, the fire was only small but a lot of toxic smoke was generated. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The blaze affected a two-story building with several apartments inside.

The chief on duty of the Fire Department of the City of Madrid Fernando Macias revealed that the fire appears to have started on the building’s roof. Firefighters had to enter all the homes as they tried to find the fire’s origin.

When firefighters came to the third home they had to force the door. There were suspicious that the fire had started there. Once the firefighters were inside they discovered toxic smoke was filling the property. The toxic smoke was probably coming from burning plastic and wiring.

Firefighters quickly located Arturo. He was lying on the floor and had suffered a cardiac arrest. The cardiac arrest had started after he had suffered from smoke inhalation. Despite the medics’ best efforts after more than 30 minutes of CPR, the actor was pronounced dead.

