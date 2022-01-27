Holocaust Memorial Day 2022: “One Day” where we come together to remember the victims.

Today (January 27) is Holocaust Memorial Day and in 2022 the adopted theme of “One Day” brings together the world to remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and to fight against oppression across the world.

The theme reflects the struggles faced by the millions of people stuck in concentration camps and how they existed in that “One Day” as they did everything they could to survive.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in the UK are encouraging people to take today to learn about one day in history while holding hope that one day in the future there will be no more genocide.

Each year across the world, hundreds of thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future. January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

In total, six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and in genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

In the UK, the Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 will be streamed online at 7 pm and at 8 pm, households across the country will light candles and put them in their windows to remember those who were murdered for who they were and stand against further prejudice and hatred today.

The Prince of Wales, a patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, will introduce the ceremony with a welcome message.

He will tell viewers: “As I speak, the last generation of living witnesses is tragically passing from this world, so the task of bearing witness falls to us.

“This is not a task for one time only, nor is it a task for one generation, or one person. It is for all people, all generations, and all time.

“This is our time when we can, each in our own way, be the light that ensures the darkness can never return.”

This is the 21st year the UK is commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day.

