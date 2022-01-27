Hate group posts thousands of anti-Semitic flyers FALSELY blaming Jews for Covid

Thousands of homes in America received anti-Semitic flyers from a hate group falsely blaming Jewish leaders for Covid.

Thousands of homes in America received anti-Semitic flyers from a hate group last weekend falsely blaming Jewish leaders for orchestrating the Covid pandemic.

The incident appears to have been carried out by members of the Goyim Defense League, an anti-Semitic hate group, as their logo and website appeared on the flyers.

The Goyim Defense League has has been monitored by watchdogs such as StopAntisemitism since August 2020.

The flyers were reportedly sent out in areas with large Jewish populations including Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California and Maryland.

Police in the six states have launched investigations.

The flyers read: “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and feature the Star of David and a Satanic pentagram.

Employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services are listed on the flyers, as well as several other healthcare related companies – all with the word Jewish next to them.

A small disclaimer at the bottom of the leaflet reads: “These flyers were distributed randomly and without malicious intent,” however, authorities have swiftly taken action against the false and hateful claims.

Miami Beach Police announced the investigation into the mail, Tweeting: “There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated.”

Update: The MBPD continues to investigate this matter and has collected 205 flyers which were left at homes throughout Mid and North Beach. The vehicle believed to have been involved, a rental, has been located. 1/2 https://t.co/eGehVWx824 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 24, 2022

The FBI has also joined the investigation.

“These fliers are an attempt to intimidate and harass Jewish communities around the United States,” the Anti-Defamation League Tweeted on Tuesday, January 25.

