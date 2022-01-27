Hate group posts thousands of anti-Semitic flyers FALSELY blaming Jews for Covid

Laura Kemp
Hate group posts thousands of anti-Semitic flyers FALSELY blaming Jews for Covid
Hate group posts thousands of anti-Semitic flyers FALSELY blaming Jews for Covid. Image - Twitter

Thousands of homes in America received anti-Semitic flyers from a hate group falsely blaming Jewish leaders for Covid.

Thousands of homes in America received anti-Semitic flyers from a hate group last weekend falsely blaming Jewish leaders for orchestrating the Covid pandemic.

The incident appears to have been carried out by members of the Goyim Defense League, an anti-Semitic hate group, as their logo and website appeared on the flyers.

The Goyim Defense League has has been monitored by watchdogs such as StopAntisemitism since August 2020.

One of the leaflets. Image – Twitter

The flyers were reportedly sent out in areas with large Jewish populations including Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California and Maryland.

Police in the six states have launched investigations.


The flyers read: “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and feature the Star of David and a Satanic pentagram.

Employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services are listed on the flyers, as well as several other healthcare related companies – all with the word Jewish next to them.

A small disclaimer at the bottom of the leaflet reads: “These flyers were distributed randomly and without malicious intent,” however, authorities have swiftly taken action against the false and hateful claims.


Miami Beach Police announced the investigation into the mail, Tweeting: “There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated.”

The FBI has also joined the investigation.

“These fliers are an attempt to intimidate and harass Jewish communities around the United States,” the Anti-Defamation League Tweeted on Tuesday, January 25.

Laura Kemp
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

