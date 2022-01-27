Finestrat town hall’s Health department struggle with regional government

Linda Hall
LA CALA: Health centre improvements finished but still closed two months later Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

FINESTRAT town hall called on the Generalitat to resolve two of the municipality’s ongoing healthcare problems.

Her department has received countless complaints from residents who want to see the La Cala health centre reopened, said Health councillor Nati Algado.

Others would like to know when there will be a full-time paediatrician at the centre in the Old Town, she added.

“The Generalitat needs to put an end, once and for all, to an insufferable situation, especially now when so many parents whose children have Covid-19 find there is no paediatrician at the health centre,” the councillor declared.

In mid-January there was one week when the children’s doctor was absent twice and present for only half a day on two other occasions, Algado complained.

“The town hall had to struggle to get a permanent paediatrician and now the Generalitat seems to have broken its promise,” she added.


It was also unsatisfactory, she said, that although improvements and maintenance at the La Cala health centre were completed two months ago, it remained closed because equipment had not yet arrived.

“We shall continue to fight for our residents’ rights,” Algado said “You can’t play with healthcare,” she argued.  “It mustn’t let us down.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

