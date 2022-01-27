Finestrat town hall’s Health department struggle with regional government

FINESTRAT town hall called on the Generalitat to resolve two of the municipality’s ongoing healthcare problems.

Her department has received countless complaints from residents who want to see the La Cala health centre reopened, said Health councillor Nati Algado.

Others would like to know when there will be a full-time paediatrician at the centre in the Old Town, she added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The Generalitat needs to put an end, once and for all, to an insufferable situation, especially now when so many parents whose children have Covid-19 find there is no paediatrician at the health centre,” the councillor declared.

In mid-January there was one week when the children’s doctor was absent twice and present for only half a day on two other occasions, Algado complained.

“The town hall had to struggle to get a permanent paediatrician and now the Generalitat seems to have broken its promise,” she added.

It was also unsatisfactory, she said, that although improvements and maintenance at the La Cala health centre were completed two months ago, it remained closed because equipment had not yet arrived.

“We shall continue to fight for our residents’ rights,” Algado said “You can’t play with healthcare,” she argued. “It mustn’t let us down.”