Denmark becomes first EU country to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions

Denmark becomes the first EU country to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions despite a rising number of cases.

The coronavirus will no longer be considered a “critical” disease in Denmark. The country will lift coronavirus restrictions brought in due to the fourth wave of the virus. Restrictions will be dropped on Tuesday, February 1.

The decision has been made despite the growing number of cases in the country. The government made the announcement and said that the omicron variant poses a lower danger. The government also commented that a high number of people have now been jabbed against the virus.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented: “We are ready to come out of the shadow of the coronavirus, we say goodbye to the restrictions and welcome the life we had before. The pandemic continues, but we have passed the critical stage.”

Coronavirus restrictions such as masks being worn indoors will be ditched. All restrictions in restaurants and cultural venues and people’s social lives will also be removed. Nightlife venues in Denmark will also be allowed to reopen.

Frederiksen added: “It may seem strange and paradoxical that we are eliminating the restrictions with the current levels of contagion, but we have to look at more figures, one of the most important is the number of seriously ill people and that curve has been broken.”

