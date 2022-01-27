Coronation Street star HOMELESS after airing anti-vaxx views

Former Coronation Street star Sean Ward has confessed that he had to give up his house after sharing his anti-vaxx views.

Ward revealed he had to hand over the keys to his home and put his belongings in storage because he could not afford to pay the rent.

The actor, who starred in the popular British soap between 2014 and 2015, then struggled to pay the storage fees and was forced to sell his belongings.

He has confessed that he is now having to sleep on a mattress on the floor at one of his friend’s homes.

Earlier this year, we reported on Ward sharing images of himself attending an anti-vaxx protest, he now claims he has gone on to lose almost everything after sharing his views.

In a post on Instagram, the Our Girl star said that he had used a lot of his time, money and effort looking into the Covid pandemic and explained the impact the virus has had on him.

He wrote: “Firstly the work dried up. No one would hire me whether in front of or behind the camera, all my usual ways of making money just stopped, eventually I couldn’t afford the rent.”

“So I gave up my 4 bed house and move onto my friend’s couch. I had to put all my belongings into storage.”

“After a while I couldn’t afford to pay the storage bill and after about 4 weeks of missing the payments – equating to about £500 – Safe store UK sold all belongings.”

“My sofa, my bed frame, my office equipment, desk, chair, wardrobes, mirrors, all my coats and clothes and my projector.”

“Everything to fill a family house. My whole life was in that storage unit. I lost it all. I was devastated but I couldn’t ask anyone for help because it was my choice to speak out.

“Luckily I got my mattress out in time and I’ve been sleeping on that in a friend’s spare room for over a year now. He has given me a safe space when I really needed it.”

“I haven’t paid any rent to this man and it makes me extremely tearful when I think how amazing that really is.”

He went on to say the DVLA seized his car due to it not being taxed, but still says it was all worth it “if I’ve saved one life.”

