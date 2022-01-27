Breaking: Investigation into suspicious package found near M8 motorway

A section of the M8 motorway was closed after a suspicious package was found in a nearby street. The area has been evacuated and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers are assisting with the incident.

The unknown item was discovered within premises on Milnbank Street early evening on Thursday 27 January. The stretch of motorway has now reopened but people are still not allowed into the cordon. Earlier, officers urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes after police were alerted to the suspicious item.

The road closure brought traffic on the M8 to a standstill, according to commuters.

A police spokesman said: “Following our previous post, we can confirm the M8 motorway has now reopened.

“Officers are in attendance alongside EOD following the report of a suspicious package being found within premises on Milnbank Street, Glasgow.

“A cordon will remain in place.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience.”

