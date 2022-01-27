Breaking: Booster jabs cut risk of dying from Omicron by 95 per cent

Breaking: Booster jabs cut the risk of dying from Omicron by 95 per cent, according to an official study.

The effectiveness of booster jabs has been looked into by the UK Health Security Agency. The new study focused on how booster jabs affect the mortality of people aged over 50 years old.

The latest data revealed: “Vaccine effectiveness against mortality with the Omicron variant has been estimated for those aged 50 years and older by combining the risk of becoming a symptomatic case with the risk of death among symptomatic cases in vaccinated (all vaccines combined) compared to unvaccinated individuals.

“At 25+ weeks following the second dose, vaccine effectiveness was around 60 per cent while at two or more weeks following a booster vaccine effectiveness was 95 per cent against mortality.”

Pregnant women are being encouraged to get vaccinated as they have an increased risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid. Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam commented on the importance of pregnant women getting jabbed.

Dr Amirthalingam explained: “There is growing evidence indicating that if you are pregnant, you are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19, especially in late pregnancy.

“We know that the Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK are highly effective at protecting against hospitalisation and our ongoing monitoring of the vaccine programme continues to provide reassuring evidence on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant women.

“I would urge all pregnant women to come forward and get their vaccine without delay. This is the best way to protect you and your baby.”

